Dharamshala: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the datesheet for the 2026 Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. As per the notification, both examinations will begin on March 3 next year.

According to the schedule, Class 10 exams will be conducted from March 3 to March 28, 2026, while Class 12 exams will continue till April 1, 2026. The timetable has been made available on the board’s official website, hpbose.org, for students to download.

The board has also announced the dates for the practical examinations. Practical exams for Class 10 and Class 12—applicable to both regular and State Open School (SOS) candidates—will be organised from February 20 to 28, 2026, at their respective schools. Students have been advised to contact their principals on or before February 18 to obtain subject-wise practical schedules.

All theory exams for both classes will be held in a single morning session from 9:45 am to 1 pm. The board has clarified that this uniform timing applies across Science, Arts, and Commerce streams for Class 12.