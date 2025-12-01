Dharamshala – The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board has revised the timing of the annual Class 10 and 12 examinations scheduled for March, following repeated appeals from parents, students, and teachers’ associations. This year, the exams will begin at 9:45 am instead of the earlier 8:45 am, a shift made to address the difficulties faced by students during winter mornings.

The Board, which will conduct the Class 10 and 12 examinations from March 3, has also released the detailed exam schedule. The new timings will be 9:45 am to 1:00 pm, replacing the previous 8:45 am to 12 noon slot.

Board Chairman Dr. Rajesh Sharma said the decision was taken keeping in mind the severe cold and late sunrise in many parts of the state during March. “There are several areas where it snows, and students find it difficult to reach examination centres on time, especially through roads affected by snowfall. The timing has been changed so that students can reach their centres comfortably,” he said.

For the last few years, parents and teachers’ bodies had been urging the Board to consider shifting the exam start time. They pointed out that winter weather conditions and damaged roads often delayed students, creating unnecessary stress during an already crucial academic period.

Officials said the revised schedule aims to ensure student safety, reduce travel-related challenges, and provide a more comfortable environment for board candidates appearing in the annual examinations.