Dharamshala: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has extended the deadline for applications to teaching posts in government CBSE schools after receiving only around 6,000 applications for 5,623 vacancies across nearly 145 schools in the state.

The application process for the screening test began on February 11 and was scheduled to close on February 24. However, officials said that out of the 6,000 applications received by the deadline, nearly 2,000 candidates had not deposited the prescribed fee, effectively reducing the number of confirmed applicants.

In view of the low response, the Board has now extended the last date to apply without late fees till March 5. Earlier, candidates were allowed to submit applications with a late fee of ₹600 till February 27. With the new decision, eligible teachers can apply afresh without paying any late fee up to March 5.

The Board has also announced that the correction window for already submitted applications will remain open from March 6 to March 7, 2026, allowing candidates to rectify errors in their forms.

Dr. Rajesh Sharma, Chairman of the Board, said the extension was necessary due to the limited response to the screening test notification. He said eligible teachers can now apply online without late fees till March 5 and make corrections, if required, on March 6 and 7.

Meanwhile, the state government has relaxed the eligibility conditions for the post of Principal in government CBSE schools. The minimum residual service requirement has been reduced from three years to two years. Officials said the move will allow more experienced teachers to compete for leadership roles in CBSE-affiliated institutions. However, this relaxation applies only to the Principal post, and all other eligibility criteria and the selection process will remain unchanged.

The screening test is mandatory for teachers seeking a posting in government schools adopting the CBSE curriculum. The extension is expected to increase participation and help fill the sanctioned posts before the next academic session.