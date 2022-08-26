Nauni/Solan: The Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni has declared the Entrance test result for admission to Undergraduate programmes for the academic session 2022-23. The entrence test was conducted on August 21.

The detailed roll number-wise result

The first counselling (offline) for UG Programmes will be held on September 1 at 10.00 AM in Dr. LS Negi Auditorium of the university at Nauni main campus. The candidates who have obtained 45 marks and above in the UG entrance test are eligible to appear in the first counselling.

The candidates are also advised to bring original documents of Class 10th and 10+2 certificates, Character certificate from the school last attended and HP bonafide/ domicile certificate (compulsory for all HP candidates).