The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has issued the syllabus for upcoming examinations to appoint teachers in CBSE schools across the state. The syllabus has been prescribed for the posts of Principal, Headmaster, Lecturer, and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT).

Following the release of the syllabus, the board is expected to announce the examination dates shortly. The move marks a key step in the recruitment process for in-service teachers in CBSE-affiliated schools.

The board has also introduced a new examination pattern. The written examination will be conducted for a duration of two and a half hours and will carry a total of 100 marks. Of these, 60 marks will be allotted to objective-type multiple-choice questions, while the remaining 40 marks will be for descriptive questions. Candidates have been advised to prepare according to this revised format.

A detailed, subject-wise syllabus has been released for the Lecturer and TGT categories. For Lecturer posts, the syllabus covers Hindi, English, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, Economics, and Geography. In the TGT category, the syllabus includes Hindi, English, Science, Social Science, and Mathematics. The examinations will be conducted strictly on the basis of the notified syllabus.

According to official information, the School Education Board is preparing to conduct examinations for more than 5,000 in-service teachers. At present, the syllabus for higher posts and TGTs has been released.