Kangra – The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a significant operation across five districts in Himachal Pradesh, sparking considerable attention. The ED’s extensive raids have targeted private residences and properties linked to Congress leaders, including prominent hospitals.

In Kangra and Una districts, the ED has conducted high-profile raids on the homes of Congress MLA RS Bali from Nagrota Bagwan and Dr. Rajesh Sharma, the Congress candidate from Dehra and the State Congress Treasurer. A sizable contingent of approximately 200 ED officials, arriving in 40 vehicles, has been deployed for these operations.

The scope of the raids extends beyond personal residences. In Kangra district, RS Bali’s Fortis Hospital and Dr. Rajesh Sharma’s Balaji Trust Hospital have come under scrutiny. Additional private hospitals in Kangra are also being investigated. Parallel operations are reported in Shimla, Mandi, and Kullu districts, expanding the breadth of the probe.

In the Una district, the ED has targeted three locations of a private hospital, with a focus on potential irregularities in the Ayushman Bharat and Him Care Scheme. Although official confirmation is pending, these investigations hint at a broader concern regarding financial and operational discrepancies in healthcare schemes.

Specifically, Shri Banke Bihari Private Hospital in Una has been a focal point, with ED teams examining hospital records. Investigations have also been extended to Basdehra of Mehtpur and Nangal in Punjab. The involved areas are under tight security, bolstered by deploying CRPF personnel to maintain order during the raids.