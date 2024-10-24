Solan – In a major step towards fostering technological innovation, British Deputy High Commissioner Caroline Rowett inaugurated the iHUB Shoolini, an advanced tech lab at Shoolini University. This state-of-the-art facility is dedicated to cutting-edge research in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), the Internet of Things (IoT), and Drone Technology.

The iHUB Shoolini lab has been developed in collaboration with iHUB DivyaSampark and the Technology Innovation Hub under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NMICPS). It is supported by the Department of Science and Technology and IIT Roorkee, aimed at driving forward research that bridges multiple disciplines and industries.

During the event, Shoolini University’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Atul Khosla, underscored the university’s commitment to being a leader in advanced technology research. “This facility will empower our students and researchers to explore transformative technologies like AI, IoT, and drones that are shaping the future of industries globally,” Prof. Khosla stated.

Prof. Ashish Khosla, President of Innovation and Learning, elaborated on the lab’s versatile workstations, which are designed to support research across a wide range of sectors, helping to create solutions that have practical applications in various industries.

Prof. Deepak Kumar, the Coordinator of iHUB Shoolini, expressed his deep gratitude to iHUB DivyaSampark for their unwavering support in establishing the lab. He emphasized the importance of this collaboration in promoting high-level research and innovation.

The launch of iHUB Shoolini is poised to make Shoolini University a hub for innovation in AI and IoT, reinforcing its reputation as a center for technological excellence.