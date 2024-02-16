Dharamshala – In light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPSEB) has announced its decision to expedite the declaration of results for the annual examinations of classes 10th and 12th this year. The Board anticipates potential delays due to the involvement of teachers in election-related duties and aims to counteract this by increasing the number of evaluation centers for answer sheets.

To ensure a swift and efficient evaluation process, the Education Board has initiated preparations by deciding to augment the existing 42 evaluation centers to 51 this academic session. The annual examinations for classes 10th and 12th, along with the State Open School (SOS) exams, are scheduled to commence on March 1, spanning the entire month.

A total of 2,258 examination centers have been established for board examinations, with 240 centers in private schools and 2018 centers in government schools. For SOS exams, there will be 213 examination centers, of which approximately 147 will be in government schools, and 66 in private schools. The Board has received registrations from approximately 95,000 students for class 10th and around 80,000 students for class 12th.

Dr. Major Vishal Sharma, the Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board, highlighted the proactive approach taken to address potential delays in result declarations. He stated, “Considering the impending Lok Sabha elections, we are expanding the evaluation centers for the answer sheets of the March 2023-24 academic session exams. Nine additional centers will be added, compared to the 42 centers used last year. This measure aims to ensure the timely announcement of results before teachers are assigned election duties.”

Traditionally, the Board has consistently declared results in the second week of June each year. While the dates for the Lok Sabha elections are yet to be officially announced, the Board has completed its preparations to maintain its track record of delivering results on time. The move to increase evaluation centers demonstrates the Board’s commitment to providing timely and accurate results for the benefit of students and educational stakeholders.