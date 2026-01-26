Shimla | Tradition and enterprise came together at the historic Ridge Ground on Sunday as the tableau of the Industries Department emerged as one of the most talked-about attractions during the State-level Republic Day celebrations in Shimla.

The tableau presented a clear visual narrative of HIM MSME Fest 2026, recently organised in the capital, highlighting the growing role of micro, small and medium enterprises in Himachal Pradesh’s economy. The main focus of the display was the exhibition of 4,023 handloom shawls, all woven on handlooms, an achievement that led to the creation of a Guinness World Record. The moment reflected the State’s handloom heritage and the skills passed down through generations of artisans.

Industries Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan, speaking on the occasion, said the tableau reflected the industrial potential of Himachal Pradesh by combining traditional strengths with modern initiatives. He said the handloom achievement and other departmental efforts pointed towards steady progress in self-reliance and sustainable economic growth.

Apart from the handloom milestone, the tableau showcased top-performing startups, flagship schemes of the Industries Department and policy-driven achievements. These elements drew appreciation from the public and visiting dignitaries.

Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) R.D. Najeem said the display reflected the direction of the State’s industrial policy, where traditional sectors are being supported through contemporary platforms. He said HIM MSME Fest 2026 showed how institutional backing can help local enterprises reach national and global markets.

Commissioner of Industries Dr Yunus said the fest offered MSMEs an opportunity to showcase products and ideas while gaining wider recognition. He said such initiatives help create a link between heritage-based industries, innovation and enterprise-led growth.

The tableau also highlighted initiatives such as the CEO interaction meet, One District One Product, women entrepreneurship programmes and startup-focused sessions held during HIM MSME Fest 2026. These initiatives were presented as steps towards attracting investment and expanding the MSME ecosystem in the State.

Additional Director of Industries Tilak Raj Sharma said focused engagement with industry leaders, district-specific product promotion and support for women entrepreneurs and innovators have helped create a supportive environment for investment. He said these efforts are expected to contribute to economic strengthening in the coming years.