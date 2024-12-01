Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh government has made it mandatory to pay a green fee for registering all new and old vehicles, adding to the overall cost of vehicle registration. This initiative, aimed at combating vehicular pollution, will see fees ranging from ₹500 to ₹4,000 depending on the type of vehicle.

Initially introduced in 2023, the green fee faced delays due to software issues that hindered its collection. The Transport Department has now resolved these glitches with updated software, enabling smooth implementation. A notification was issued recently, and suggestions and objections were invited from the public, but no feedback was received from across the state.

Under the revised rules, the green fee will be charged alongside the registration fee. For new vehicles, the fee will be added to the cost-based registration charges, while for old vehicles, it will accompany the 3% tax applied to their insured value.

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a surge in vehicular pollution, particularly in urban areas and tourist destinations like Shimla and Manali. Studies reveal that vehicular emissions are a significant source of harmful pollutants such as PM2.5 and nitrogen oxides, which impact air quality and public health. The introduction of the green fee aims to counter this trend and fund environmental conservation projects and road safety measures.

The revenue generated from the green fee will be allocated to initiatives promoting environmental sustainability and ensuring safer road infrastructure. The Transport Department believes this step will encourage residents and tourists to adopt eco-friendly transportation options.