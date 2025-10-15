In a step towards promoting digital governance and improving public healthcare services, the Himachal Pradesh Government will soon launch a mobile application for online payments of medical tests at state-run hospitals.

A government spokesperson said today that the Health Department has been directed to develop the App within one month in coordination with the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance. The initiative aims to make healthcare services more convenient and cashless for the public.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has instructed officials to ensure that the App simplifies hospital procedures, allowing patients to make online payments without having to stand in long queues. Once launched, the platform will also allow users to book online appointments with doctors at various hospitals across the state.

“The App will bring transparency, save time, and provide patients with seamless healthcare services,” the Chief Minister said, emphasising that the move aligns with the state government’s commitment to improving digital accessibility in public services.

The spokesperson further informed that the state government is undertaking several reforms in the health sector, including upgrading hospitals and medical colleges with state-of-the-art machinery to reduce dependency on facilities outside the state. Over ₹3,000 crore is being invested to enhance modern healthcare services and expand health infrastructure across Himachal Pradesh.

The App is expected to streamline hospital operations, reduce patient waiting time, and promote digital transactions in the state’s healthcare ecosystem.