Shimla – In a move to streamline IT manpower deployment and ensure transparency in government recruitment, the Himachal Pradesh Government has approved the creation of a separate State Cadre of Junior Office Assistant (IT) under the newly designated Directorate of Recruitment.

The initiative establishes a centralised, merit-based recruitment and transfer system, enabling rational and need-based allocation of IT-trained personnel across all government departments. The Directorate of Recruitment will serve as the Cadre Controlling Authority, managing postings, transfers, service records, and HR data, while day-to-day supervision, performance evaluation, and attendance will remain with respective Heads of Departments (HoDs).

A government spokesperson announced that 300 posts of Junior Office Assistant (IT) as Job Trainees have been created in the inaugural phase. These positions will be filled through the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA), strictly adhering to the applicable reservation roster.

“Cadre seniority will be maintained by the Directorate based on established state government principles,” the spokesperson said. “This structured approach will eliminate ad-hoc deployments and ensure transparency at every stage—from requisition to posting.”

To operationalise the cadre, the government will soon finalise Recruitment and Administrative Arrangements and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in consultation with advisory departments. These guidelines will clearly define appointing, controlling, and disciplinary authorities, as well as standardised processes for requisition, posting, and reporting channels—before any recruitment advertisement is issued.

A centralised Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS), to be developed in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), will enable real-time tracking of cadre strength, current postings, vacancies, and individual service records.

“This system will not only ensure timely and efficient manpower deployment but also create structured, transparent employment opportunities for the state’s youth in the IT-enabled administrative ecosystem,” the spokesperson added.