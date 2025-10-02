Kullu – Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today inaugurated the week-long International Kullu Dussehra celebrations at Rath Maidan, Kullu, marking the beginning of one of Himachal Pradesh’s most iconic festivals. Accompanied by Lady Governor Janaki Shukla, he participated in the traditional Rath Yatra of Lord Raghunath Ji, where devotees pulled the chariot amid chants and rituals.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that while Dussehra is celebrated in diverse ways across the world, Kullu Dussehra is unique for its centuries-old tradition of devotees pulling the Rath of Lord Raghunath Ji. “This festival is not only a celebration but also a symbol of faith, unity and the preservation of our rich cultural heritage,” he stated.

Highlighting the involvement of younger generations, he remarked, “The difference between the Gen-Z of Himachal and those abroad is that here in Himachal, youth pull the chariot of Lord Raghunath Ji, thereby carrying forward our culture. They remain connected to traditions and serve as preservers of heritage.”

The Governor also prayed to the deities for blessings to make Himachal a drug-free state and urged people to unite against the menace. “There is no place for drugs in Dev-Bhoomi Himachal. Together we must build a healthy and safe environment for future generations,” he said.

Referring to the natural disasters that struck the state this year, Shri Shukla noted the resilience of the people in restoring normal life. He appealed to citizens to avoid construction near rivers and streams and called for active participation in conserving the environment.

This year, more than 300 deities from various parts of Kullu district are participating in the grand festivities.

The History of Kullu Dussehra

Unlike the rest of the country, where Dussehra marks the burning of effigies of Ravana, Kullu’s Dussehra begins when the festivities elsewhere conclude. Its origin traces back to the 17th century, during the reign of Raja Jagat Singh, the ruler of Kullu. Legend has it that after being cursed for wronging a Brahmin family, the king sought atonement. A saint advised him to bring the idol of Lord Raghunath Ji from Ayodhya and install it in Kullu. Since then, Lord Raghunath Ji has been revered as the presiding deity of the valley, and the festival was established in his honour.

Over the centuries, the event has grown into an international festival that showcases Himachal’s spiritual traditions, rituals, and folk culture. The unique practice of bringing hundreds of local deities, or devtas, in procession to pay obeisance to Lord Raghunath Ji makes Kullu Dussehra one of the most vibrant symbols of communal harmony and devotion in India.