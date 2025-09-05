Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has called upon BJP MPs from Himachal Pradesh to secure Central Government support for allotment of forest land and a special relief package for families devastated by the recent monsoon disaster, which triggered flash floods, landslides, and house collapses across several districts in the past week.

The Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey of the worst-hit areas in Kullu and Manali on Thursday, where torrential rains over the past four days have caused further destruction, leaving roads blocked, bridges damaged, and families displaced. He said this year’s monsoon has wreaked unprecedented havoc across the state, leading to heavy loss of life and property, while district administrations have been directed to provide maximum relief to affected families.

Sukhu, who departed for Kullu from Jubbarhatti Airport, Shimla in an Air Force helicopter carrying rations and essential supplies, personally met affected families and assured them of all possible support. He inspected damage at Vashisth Chowk, Manali, Bahang, and Old Manali, and visited Akhara Bazaar in Kullu, where a landslide buried several houses, resulting in fatalities. Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, he directed the administration to accelerate rescue and relief work and asked the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to restore damaged roads at the earliest. He also reviewed damage to the Bhootnath and Bhuntar bridges.

Addressing the media in Kullu, the Chief Minister said the state government was prioritising the restoration of roads, electricity, and water supply. He also emphasised support for farmers and orchardists to transport their produce to markets despite blocked routes. Families whose houses have been destroyed are being provided financial assistance of Rs 7.70 lakh, while compensation is also being extended for livestock losses.

Highlighting the scale of the crisis, Sukhu said Army Chinook and MI-17 helicopters had been engaged to rescue stranded devotees during the Manimahesh Yatra in Chamba district. A total of 605 devotees were safely airlifted from Bharmour to Chamba and then sent to their homes free of cost in HRTC buses. Considering the adverse weather and damaged infrastructure, the government has also cancelled all examinations across the state.

Sukhu criticised the lack of Central assistance, pointing out that the state government is providing help from its own limited resources. He urged BJP MPs to move beyond social media activism and instead work to ensure Central approval for one bigha of forest land to be allotted to each affected family for resettlement in safer areas. With 68 percent of Himachal Pradesh categorised as forest land, state authorities cannot proceed without the Centre’s nod.

He further informed that the state government has prepared a Rs 3,000 crore project to seek World Bank assistance for disaster management, aimed at rebuilding infrastructure and rehabilitating affected families. “The government of Himachal Pradesh stands firmly with its people in this difficult hour,” Sukhu said, adding that timely support from the Centre was crucial for long-term recovery.