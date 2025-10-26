The Public Works Department (PWD) has successfully integrated around 100 offices into the e-Office platform, marking a significant milestone in the state government’s move toward transparent and technology-driven governance.

With this transition, all file movement—from the office of the Engineer-in-Chief (ENC) to the Secretary and PWD Minister—will now be processed entirely through the e-Office system. Internal communication across the department has also shifted to official emails, replacing physical correspondence that previously caused delays. Officials stated that the digital transition has enabled faster completion of work, increased transparency in file handling, provided real-time visibility of pending cases, and facilitated easy monitoring and retrieval of official records.

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh described the achievement as a “historic step” towards making the department more efficient, transparent, and accountable. He credited Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s guidance for helping the department achieve its digitalisation target within the set timeline.

Secretary (PWD) Dr. Abhishek Jain informed that a total of 100 offices have started functioning on the e-Office system. These include one office at the Engineer-in-Chief level, five Chief Engineer (Zone) offices, 19 Circle offices headed by Superintending Engineers, and 58 Division offices led by Executive Engineers. Under the Electrical Wing, two Circle offices and five Division offices have been digitised, while the Mechanical Wing has brought two Circle and four Division offices online. Additionally, the Chief Architect Office in Shimla, the Architect Offices at Mandi and Dharamshala, and one Horticulture Division are now operating on e-Office.

Vikramaditya Singh said that while digitisation is typically easier at higher administrative levels, the PWD has successfully implemented e-Office operations up to the Executive Engineer (XEN) level, which forms the department’s core operational tier.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu lauded the officers and employees of the department for their commitment and teamwork in completing the digital transition within the stipulated timeline.