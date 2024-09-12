Vikramaditya Singh Highlights Department’s Progress and Commitment to Infrastructure Development

Shimla – Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh has called for a renewed focus on maintaining high-quality standards in road construction and infrastructure development, while also urging strict action against underperforming contractors. During a review meeting with senior officers of the Public Works Department (PWD), the minister emphasized the need for accountability and efficiency to ensure timely completion of projects.

Singh highlighted the department’s progress, noting that the PWD has been working diligently on key projects with a budget of ₹2,240.27 crore for the current financial year. Of this, ₹526.42 crore has already been utilized for various projects. In the past months, the department has completed the construction of 18 bridges, 33 buildings, 190.44 kilometers of motorable roads, and 309.22 kilometers of cross drainage. Additionally, 674.30 kilometers of roads have been tarred, and 1,060 kilometers have undergone periodic renewals.

The minister also lauded the department’s achievements under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). “Under PMGSY-II, 100% of the work has been completed, and PMGSY-I is 99% complete,” he stated. In addition, 337 projects under the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) are currently in progress, with the remaining 15 projects set to be awarded soon.

Singh mentioned that the PWD is upgrading its Works and Asset Management Information System (WAMIS) software to streamline operations, enhance transparency, and ensure the timely completion of projects. “This step will revolutionize the department’s functioning and reflects the government’s commitment to efficiency and accountability in governance,” Singh said.

During the meeting, the minister issued strict instructions to officials to closely monitor contractors’ performance. He called for decisive action against contractors who deliver subpar work and urged that such contractors be blacklisted. On the other hand, Singh recommended that contractors who maintain high-quality standards should be rewarded with additional projects.

Acknowledging the recent challenges posed by heavy monsoon rains, Vikramaditya Singh praised the PWD for their tireless efforts in responding to infrastructure damage. He directed the department to prioritize the urgent repair and maintenance of roads and bridges affected by the rains. He also emphasized the need for prompt pothole repairs and the swift restoration of flood-damaged roads to prevent public inconvenience.