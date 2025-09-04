Shimla – In a major step to promote eco-friendly mobility, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will set up a network of electric bus charging stations across the state. The project, aimed at ensuring smooth operations for a fleet of 327 e-buses, has cleared approval for 46 locations, with 34 sites identified as priority hubs.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said the initiative will significantly strengthen Himachal’s green transport system. A budget of ₹20 crore has been sanctioned by the state government, while additional financial assistance of ₹110.95 crore has been received from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

Charging stations will come up at key locations including Shimla Local, Theog Bus Stand, Dharamshala, Palampur, Hamirpur, Una, Bilaspur, Sundernagar, Mandi, Parwanoo, Nalagarh, Nahan, Paonta Sahib, Kullu, Manali, Chamba, Dalhousie, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Reckong Peo and Keylong.

Agnihotri said Himachal Pradesh is setting an example for other states in the field of e-mobility. “This project will not only make our transport system cleaner and more environment-friendly, but also generate employment and open up new avenues for infrastructure development,” he stated.

The Deputy Chief Minister further informed that the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited will handle the installation of electrical transformers at the charging stations, while civil works will be executed by the Himachal Pradesh Bus Stands Management & Development Authority (HP BSM&DA). The project will be rolled out in two phases to ensure that charging facilities are ready before the first fleet of electric buses begins operations.

Officials believe the expansion of charging stations will enhance connectivity in both urban and rural areas, making Himachal’s public transport more sustainable and reliable.