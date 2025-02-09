Himachal Pradesh has made significant strides in infrastructure development, constructing 1,376 kilometers of roads and 116 bridges over the past two years. The state Public Works Department (PWD) has focused on enhancing connectivity, particularly in remote regions, to improve mobility and economic opportunities.

As part of this expansion, 1,192 kilometers of cross-drainage systems have been built, ensuring better road durability, while 1,741 kilometers of roads have been metalled and tarred to a higher standard. Road access has been extended to 61 census villages, helping integrate isolated communities with essential services and markets.

The government has also undertaken key urban infrastructure projects, including an 890-meter double-lane tunnel in Shimla, which will connect Navbahar to the Circular Road near Indira Gandhi Medical College. With ₹100 crore already allocated and an estimated total cost of ₹295 crore, the tunnel is expected to ease traffic congestion and improve urban transport.

To sustain these projects, the state government has allocated ₹2,806 crore to the PWD for the current financial year. By September 2024, ₹1,238 crore had already been utilized, highlighting the administration’s commitment to timely execution. With a strong focus on expanding road networks and modernizing transport infrastructure, the government aims to further strengthen connectivity across Himachal Pradesh.