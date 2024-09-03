Shimla: Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh has set a firm deadline for the completion of 23 roads and 22 bridges under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). During a review meeting held at the Vidhan Sabha on Monday, Singh directed officials to ensure that these critical infrastructure projects are completed by 2025.

The minister said that these projects are part of the third phase of the PMGSY. He confirmed that tenders for four roads have already been awarded, while the remaining 19 roads will soon be under contract. Singh emphasized the importance of completing all road construction by June 2025, stressing the need for timely and efficient work.

In addition to the road projects, Singh highlighted the urgency of advancing bridge construction under the same scheme. He instructed that tenders for the 22 bridges be finalized quickly, with a deadline for their completion set for December 2025. These efforts are aimed at bolstering connectivity and improving infrastructure across the state.

Singh also provided an update on the earlier phases of the PMGSY, noting that the first and second phases are nearly finished. This progress underscores the government’s dedication to enhancing rural infrastructure.

The meeting also included a review of ongoing projects by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). Singh offered specific guidelines to officials to accelerate these projects, recognizing their importance for the state. He called for a dedicated meeting to address any challenges and expedite the completion of NHAI projects.

Under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund Scheme, Singh noted that 191 projects, valued at ₹2,097 crore, have been approved. Out of these, 143 projects have been completed, with ₹861 crore already spent. Singh reiterated the government’s commitment to completing all approved projects swiftly, ensuring improved infrastructure and connectivity for the residents of Himachal Pradesh.