Nalagarh – The state government is actively considering the development of a 300-acre industrial belt in the Gheer Industrial Area, Nalagarh, Solan district, to boost industrial growth and create job opportunities for the youth. A high-level Cabinet Sub-Committee meeting, chaired by Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, was held on Wednesday to discuss the strategic framework for this ambitious project.

During the meeting, Minister Chauhan reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering industrial development and generating employment. The committee conducted an in-depth review of various development models, evaluating financial and operational aspects to ensure the project’s success.

The proposed industrial belt will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure, including reliable power supply, efficient water management systems, and high-speed connectivity to support seamless industrial operations. This initiative is expected to significantly strengthen the state’s economy while providing substantial employment opportunities for local youth.

The committee agreed to prepare a detailed cost-benefit analysis before finalising any decisions, with the findings to be presented at the next meeting. Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) RD Nazeem provided a comprehensive overview of viable options for the project, laying the groundwork for informed decision-making.

The development of the 300-acre industrial belt in Nalagarh is poised to be a game-changer for the region, aligning with the state’s vision of sustainable industrial growth and economic prosperity.