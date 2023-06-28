The picturesque city of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh is poised to become the country’s leading ‘Green City’ as the state government takes significant strides towards promoting electric vehicles and establishing robust charging infrastructure. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu made the announcement today, revealing plans to replace the State Road Transport Corporation’s fleet of over 1,500 buses with electric ones gradually.

To kickstart the transformation, the government has initiated the setup of five new charging stations specifically designed for the 70 e-buses operating within Shimla City. In support of this initiative, the State Road Transport Corporation has deposited a substantial amount of approximately Rs. 3.63 crore to the State Electricity Board for the installation of transformers required for these charging stations.

The chosen locations for the new charging stations are Taradevi, Tutikandi crossing, Lalpani, Junga and Theog, strategically placed to offer convenient charging facilities within a 40-kilometer radius of Shimla city. Additionally, the capacity of the existing 1,000 KVA charging station in Dhalli will be expanded to 2,000 KVA. The State Electricity Board has undertaken the responsibility of providing transformers for all these charging stations, with the installation of e-bus chargers to follow soon after.

The implementation of these new charging stations will pave the way for the operation of e-buses within a 40-kilometer radius of Shimla city, significantly transforming the public transport system. Through the Smart City Mission, Shimla city has already received 20 e-buses, raising its fleet size from 50 to 70. These buses have been strategically distributed, with six each assigned to the New Shimla and Sanjauli sectors, and eight allocated to the bus stand sector. Furthermore, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has floated tenders to procure additional electric buses, further enhancing the state’s commitment to eco-friendly transportation.

Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized that the electric vehicle industry in India is rapidly expanding, and the state government has launched various schemes and incentives to promote electric mobility in Himachal. These efforts aim to ensure that the state’s pristine environment remains free from carbon emissions caused by traditional fossil fuel vehicles. To support this vision, the government has undertaken the installation of charging stations along national and state highways, as well as other prominent roads throughout the state. The process of identifying suitable land for charging stations is currently underway at the district level.

As Shimla sets its sights on becoming a model green city, the transition to electric buses and the development of comprehensive charging infrastructure will play a pivotal role in preserving the city’s natural beauty and ensuring a pollution-free environment for residents and visitors alike.