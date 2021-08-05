Shimla: Himachal High Court has directed the state government to furnish the information with regard to the children that have been orphaned or who have lost one of their parents due to COVID.

The Court also directed to inform as to what action the State has taken in order to help or rehabilitate such children.

The Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Jyotsna Rewal passed these orders on public interest litigation and other petitions highlighting the inadequate facilities and infrastructure in the state, to deal with the Corona pandemic.

During the course of the hearing, the issue of labour likely to enter the state, due to the impending harvesting season of apples, was also highlighted and the Court observed that the apple plucking season may act as a catalyst for the further spread of COVID.

To this effect, the Senior Additional Advocate General submitted that additional efforts and inputs would be put in those districts, wherein the harvesting of apples would take place.

He assured the Court that additional care would be taken in order to ensure that the labour that enters Himachal Pradesh for the said purpose is vaccinated with the available resources of the State.

He also informed the Court that all tourists would be allowed to enter Himachal Pradesh, only if they have either a negative RTPCR test report or a certificate to the effect that they have taken one/two-shot(s) of the vaccine.

He also stated that more stringent measures would be taken by the State in the coming days keeping in mind the prevailing situation.

The Court posted the matter for 11 August for the next hearing.