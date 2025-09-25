Shimla – SJVN has launched a plantation drive in Shimla under the nationwide #Plant4Mother (#एक_पेड़_मां_के_नाम) campaign, setting a target of planting 4,500 saplings by December 2025.

The initiative began on Wednesday at Chamiyana Road, near Surala Village in Shimla, where 300 saplings of Oak, Rhododendron, and Apricot were planted. The drive was inaugurated by Ajay Kumar Sharma, Director (Personnel) and Sipan Kumar Garg, Director (Finance), who led the plantation activity.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Kumar Sharma said that SJVN is committed to contributing to environmental conservation and expanding the green cover. He highlighted that the plantation drive is part of the company’s broader efforts towards sustainable development.

Encouraging employees to actively participate, Sipan Kumar Garg underlined the need for consistent efforts to ensure long-term ecological balance.

The #Plant4Mother campaign, launched by the Prime Minister, aims to raise awareness about ecological concerns and inspire citizens and organisations to contribute towards a greener and healthier environment.