Dharamshala: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has announced that it will issue free duplicate certificates to students who lost their original documents during the recent disasters in the state.

Dr. Major Vishal Sharma, Secretary of the Board, said that several students reported the loss of their certificates due to the widespread damage caused by the 2025 disaster. Acting on the approval of Board Chairman Dr. Rajesh Sharma, the Board has decided to extend this relief measure.

Students applying for duplicate certificates will need to submit the prescribed application form along with a loss verification certificate issued by the Disaster Management Department, the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, SDM Office, Tehsildar, or Naib Tehsildar. “This initiative will provide much-needed relief to students who lost essential academic documents,” Dr. Sharma stated.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education normally charges ₹1,200 for the first issuance of a duplicate certificate, ₹2,400 for the second time, and ₹4,800 for the third time. In this case, however, all such charges have been waived for disaster-affected students.

The Board’s decision is expected to benefit many students whose education and career opportunities could have been hampered by the loss of their certificates.