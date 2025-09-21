Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh Government has approved a major recruitment drive in the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL), allowing the engagement of more than 2,600 youth to improve power services across the state. The decision includes the induction of 1,602 Bijli Upbhogta Mitras and 1,000 T-Mates, making it one of the largest recruitments in the recent history of the state-owned company.

A government spokesperson said that the move has been taken to address the severe shortage of field staff that has been affecting the efficiency of the board. Out of 4,009 sanctioned posts of T-Mates, as many as 3,049 are vacant, creating serious gaps in service delivery, repair, and maintenance of the power supply system. To bridge this gap, the government has decided to engage Bijli Upbhogta Mitras at the circle level against the vacant posts, along with filling up 1,000 T-Mate posts.

The Bijli Upbhogta Mitras will be appointed by an authorised government agency from among eligible candidates. Applicants must have passed Matriculation and hold an ITI certificate in Electrical or Wireman trade from a recognised institution. The age limit for applying has been set between 18 and 30 years.

The spokesperson underlined the importance of field staff, describing them as the backbone of HPSEBL who play a critical role in ensuring uninterrupted power supply, repairing damaged infrastructure, and restoring electricity during natural disasters. He added that strengthening this workforce will not only benefit electricity consumers with improved services but also create significant employment opportunities for the state’s youth.

The recruitment drive is expected to enhance service delivery, reduce power disruptions, and improve disaster response mechanisms, reflecting the government’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure while also promoting youth employment in Himachal Pradesh.