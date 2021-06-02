2,994 police officials infected with Covid

Shimla: As many as six police officials including Class IV personnel, succumbed to Covid-19 while performing their duties during the Corona period.

According to Himachal police spokesperson, during the covid period till date, total 2,994 police officers or officials have been infected by corona virus, who were deployed there for Corona curfew duties.

Out of which 2,747 police personnel have recovered while 241 are still under treatment in home isolation.

Director-General of Police, Sanjay Kundu has issued strict instructions to all the police personnel about getting both doses of the Corona vaccine.

DGP and other senior officers are visiting the Nakas to guide and encourage all personnel on Covid duty, said the spokesperson.