Shimla — The Himachal Pradesh Government has announced an overseas employment initiative aimed at providing global job opportunities to the state’s youth. The Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (HPSEDC) will conduct a special recruitment drive to fill 300 Delivery Rider positions with Noon Food LLC in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A spokesperson informed that the recruitment is being organised in collaboration with the Department of Labour & Employment and a recruitment agency registered with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India. Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of 2,500 Dirhams, along with commission and tips, taking total monthly earnings to approximately ₹70,000 to ₹1,00,000, depending on performance.

Candidates applying for the post must be 10th pass, aged between 20 and 37 years, have basic English communication skills, and possess a valid motorcycle driving licence for gear vehicles. In addition, applicants must be medically fit. Conditions such as colour blindness or visible deformities on the face or neck will disqualify applicants. A valid passport is mandatory to participate in the process.

The spokesperson added that a UAE driving licence will be arranged after deployment, for which a fee of 5,500 Dirhams has been fixed. Additionally, selected candidates will be required to pay ₹35,400 as approved by the MEA, along with a medical examination fee of ₹1,500 before taking up the job overseas.

The state government will conduct a week-long recruitment campaign in the first week of December 2025 across various districts. Interested youth can contact their nearest Labour & Employment Office or visit the HPSEDC website for detailed venue and schedule information.

The government expects the initiative to help young people secure overseas employment with better financial prospects and contribute towards improving the livelihood opportunities for the workforce of Himachal Pradesh.