The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has announced recruitment for 234 posts of Junior Office Assistant (IT), offering a fresh opportunity for 12th pass candidates seeking government jobs in the state. The online application process has started today and will continue till February 27.

The HPRCA issued Advertisement No. 01/2026 on January 21, 2026, which is available on its official website hprca.hp.gov.in. As per the notification, candidates can submit online applications from January 27, 2026, 10 am, up to 11.59 pm on February 27, 2026. The eligibility of candidates will also be determined as on February 27. A correction window will be opened three working days after the application process closes and will remain open for seven days.

The recruitment is for the post of Junior Office Assistant (IT) under the Job Trainee Policy. Out of the total 234 vacancies, 84 posts are for the General category, 30 for EWS, 45 for SC (UR), 9 for SC (BPL), 9 for ST (UR and BPL combined), 39 for OBC (UR), 9 for OBC (BPL), along with reserved posts for Women Freedom Fighters in different categories. Selected candidates will receive a consolidated salary of Rs. 12,500 per month.

To be eligible, candidates must have passed 10+2 from a recognised board or possess Matriculation along with a one- or two-year IT/ITES diploma or certificate from ITI. Candidates with a three-year diploma in Computer or IT from an AICTE-recognised polytechnic are also eligible. In addition, applicants must have a typing speed of 30 words per minute in English or 25 words per minute in Hindi. Under local eligibility conditions, Matriculation and 10+2 should generally be from a school in Himachal Pradesh, though bonafide Himachali candidates are exempted from this requirement.

The age of applicants should be between 18 and 45 years as on January 1, 2026. A relaxation of five years in the upper age limit will be given to candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, persons with disabilities, Himachal Pradesh government employees and ex-servicemen.

The selection process will be conducted in two stages. The first stage will be a computer-based written examination consisting of 120 multiple-choice questions, each carrying one mark, with a duration of one and a half hours. Candidates who qualify the written test will have to appear for a typing test, which will be mandatory but qualifying in nature.

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 800, which includes Rs. 100 as examination fee and Rs. 700 as processing fee. An additional fee of Rs. 100 will be charged for any corrections made during the correction window.

Applicants are advised to carefully read the official notification before applying and complete the application process online through the HPRCA website within the stipulated time.