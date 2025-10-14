In a move to address staffing shortages in schools, the Himachal Pradesh Education Department has been directed to expedite the recruitment process for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Junior Basic Teachers (JBTs), and vernacular language teachers, including Punjabi and Urdu, to ensure quality education across the state.

In a review meeting on Monday, Education Minister Rohit Thakur instructed officials to immediately forward all sanctioned teaching posts to the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog and Public Service Commission for swift recruitment. The directive aims to fill vacancies promptly, ensuring that students do not face disruptions due to a lack of teachers. The Minister emphasized the critical role of adequate teaching staff in maintaining educational standards, particularly for subjects requiring specialized language skills.

The recruitment drive also includes coaches and Directors of Physical Education (DPEs) for sports hostels, with officials tasked to regularly follow up with the Commission to avoid delays. The Minister stressed that timely appointments are essential to support students’ academic and extracurricular development.

To further strengthen the education system, the Minister reviewed the engagement of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) for classes 9 and 10, urging Deputy Directors to promote innovative teaching practices and share success stories across districts. Additionally, strict measures were outlined for promoted PGTs, with promotions to be withdrawn if they fail to join their new postings within the stipulated time, allowing opportunities for other eligible candidates.

The push for rapid recruitment aligns with broader efforts to enhance educational infrastructure and oversight. The Minister also directed Deputy Directors to increase school inspection targets to improve accountability and maintain high educational standards across Himachal Pradesh.