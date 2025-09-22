Shimla – Himachal Pradesh’s pharmaceutical industry is under scrutiny as 38 medicines manufactured in the state, part of a larger group of 94 substandard national drugs, have failed quality tests. The Drug Department has issued notices to the involved companies, ordering the immediate recall of affected batches and warning that licenses of repeat offenders will be revoked.

The substandard medicines, produced in key pharmaceutical hubs like Baddi, Sirmaur, Paonta Sahib, and Nalagarh, are used to treat conditions such as heart disease, arthritis, urinary tract infections, fever, acidity, stomach ulcers, intestinal worms, and high blood pressure. Among the flagged products are Omega-3 fatty acid capsules for heart disease from Sigma Softgels and Formulations Industries in Baddi and Dexamethasone sodium phosphate injections for arthritis from Integrated Laboratory Industries in Sirmaur. Amikacin sulfate injections for urinary tract infections, manufactured in Paonta Sahib, and Tramadol hydrochloride capsules, a pain reliever from CB Healthcare in Nalagarh, also failed quality checks.

Particularly concerning are five samples of iron and folic acid syrup from Smilex Healthcare Drug Industry in Jhadmajri, Baddi, with expiry dates between July 2025 and June 2027, which were found defective. Other failed medicines include those for fever, muscle and joint pain, cough, cold, vitamin deficiencies, and additional Omega-3, paracetamol, tramadol, and vitamin-based drugs. Five syrups from Baddi also did not meet quality standards.

The Drug Department has mandated the removal of these batches from the market and ordered investigations into the manufacturing units with recurring failures. Himachal Pradesh, a major pharmaceutical manufacturing hub, now faces increased pressure to ensure compliance with stringent quality standards to protect public health and maintain its reputation in the industry.