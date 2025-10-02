Shimla – Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off 14 new fire tenders, procured at a cost of Rs. 6.70 crore, from Choura Maidan in Shimla. The vehicles have been dispatched to various locations, including the Training Centre Baldeyan and other centres in Deha, Ubadesh, Nerwa, and Theog in Shimla district; Dharampur and Thunag in Mandi district; Kaza in Lahaul-Spiti; Shahpur and Indora in Kangra district; and Nadaun in Hamirpur district.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister emphasised that the allocation of these fire tenders was strategically planned to cater to both remote and densely populated areas, ensuring a swift response to fire-related emergencies. He further announced that Rs. 23 crore has been allocated for the procurement of additional fire tenders to bolster the state’s firefighting fleet.

Reaffirming the state government’s commitment to strengthening fire services, CM Sukhu highlighted that adequate financial resources are being provided to the department. For the financial year 2025-26, Rs. 4.24 crore has been sanctioned for equipping new and upgraded fire stations, while Rs. 7 crore has been allocated for constructing departmental buildings at Nadaun and Indora.

In addition, the Chief Minister revealed that the recruitment process for 700 Home Guard vacancies will commence soon, aimed at enhancing manpower and improving emergency response capabilities across the state.