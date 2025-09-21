Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh Government has rolled out the Pashu Mitra Policy-2025 to strengthen veterinary services and community participation in animal husbandry. Under the policy, 1,000 youth from rural areas will be trained and appointed as Pashu Mitra to ensure timely healthcare and breed improvement services for livestock at farmers’ doorsteps.

A spokesperson of the Animal Husbandry Department said the initiative will make veterinary assistance more accessible. “In villages where veterinary facilities are far away, the Pashu Mitra will act as a friendly connector between farmers and veterinarians, available every time help is required,” he stated.

The Pashu Mitra will assist veterinary institutions in multiple tasks such as first aid, vaccination, carrying feed bags under the Pregnancy Ration Scheme, and handling large animals, including cows, buffaloes, horses, and mules. They will also contribute to awareness campaigns on local challenges such as stray cattle management and man-animal conflicts.

Each selected youth will receive an honorarium of ₹5,000 per month for working four hours daily. Their engagement will be non-transferable, ensuring that they serve in their own local areas. The eligibility criteria include being a resident of the Gram Panchayat or Urban Local Body under the jurisdiction of the concerned veterinary institution.

Physical fitness will also be a requirement. Candidates must clear a test that includes running 100 meters in one minute while carrying 25 kilograms of weight, given the physically demanding nature of their duties.

The Pashu Mitra Engagement Committee (PMEC), comprising the Sub-Divisional Officer as chairperson, the senior veterinary officer as member secretary, and the local veterinary officer as member, will oversee selection and monitoring. Monthly attendance reports will be submitted by the veterinary institution in-charge, ensuring accountability.

Along with employment opportunities, the policy also ensures welfare provisions for workers. Female Pashu Mitra with less than two surviving children will be entitled to 180 days of maternity leave and 45 days in case of miscarriage. They will also receive gazetted holidays and up to 12 days leave annually.

Officials said the scheme revives the traditional practice of community-driven livestock care, while opening new livelihood avenues. “The Pashu Mitra Policy not only provides employment but also reflects compassion for livestock and greater community participation in animal husbandry,” the spokesperson added.