Shimla: State government will soon launch a vaccination drive for people between the age group of 18-45 years of age.

A government spokesperson informed on Wednesday that the state government has made a payment of Rs. 3.39 Crore to the Serum Institute of India for procurement of allocated 1,07,620 doses of COVISHIELD vaccine for this age group and the supply is expected shortly.

“The vaccination drive shall be initiated for 18-45 years of age after receipt of vaccine,” he added.

It was further informed by the spokesperson that keeping in view the vaccine eagerness in the population and potential for overcrowding, instructions have been given to all the districts to operationalise multiple Government COVID vaccination centres in urban cluster and for the convenience of general public.

“The Health Department shall publish the list of vaccination sites where vaccination shall be undertaken for priority groups (for more than 45 years of age, HCWs and FLWs) in urban towns of Shimla, Mandi and Dharamshala,” he said.

According to an analysis of the health department of the 362 COVID related deaths which had occurred from 14th April to 30th April in the state, 67 people who had died had taken first dose of vaccine and there were only 2 individuals in whom death had occurred after two doses of vaccine, informed the spokesperson.

“In one of these cases, death had occurred four days after vaccination and in another case death had occurred 16 days after vaccination. It implies that both these individuals were infected with COVID before the development of effective immunity after vaccination and proves that the vaccination directly helps in reducing the mortality due to COVID,” he said.