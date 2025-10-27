Shimla — In a major relief for teachers employed under the School Management Committees (SMCs), the Himachal Pradesh government has approved the conduct of a one-time Limited Direct Recruitment (LDR) examination to regularize 1,427 teaching posts.

Teachers who qualify in the LDR exam will be absorbed into government service and regularized as per recruitment rules. The Education Secretary has issued formal instructions to the Director of School Education to proceed with the process.

These SMC teachers, including Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Shastris, Drawing Masters, Language Teachers (LTs), and Junior Basic Teachers (JBTs), have been working on a tenure basis for the past 12–13 years. Earlier, the department had announced the LDR exam for only 143 posts, but after repeated requests from teachers’ organizations and intervention by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the number of posts has now been increased to 1,427.

According to the latest directive, recruitment for these posts will include a 5% relaxation in the prescribed quota, applicable only to vacancies under the batch-wise quota category. In cases where sufficient vacancies are unavailable under this quota, successful candidates will be accommodated in future LDR or batch-wise recruitments through the relaxation provided in the Recruitment and Promotion (R&P) Rules.