Govt to induct more electric and mini-buses to improve rural connectivity and boost green mobility

Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh government is upgrading the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) by inducting 1,000 new buses in a phased manner. The initiative aims to modernise public transport, improve passenger convenience, and strengthen connectivity, especially in remote and hilly areas.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Wednesday said that 24 new Volvo buses have already joined the HRTC fleet, while supply orders for 297 electric buses (Type-1) have been issued. In total, 327 electric buses, 250 diesel buses, and 100 mini-buses are in the pipeline under the current procurement plan. The government also plans to procure 500 more electric buses to push its green mobility mission forward.

“This is the first time in Himachal’s history that such a large-scale fleet replacement is taking place,” said Agnihotri, adding that this unmatched milestone reflects the government’s serious commitment to making public transport more efficient and environment-friendly.

The present fleet of HRTC comprises nearly 3,200 buses, many of which operate on loss-making routes to ensure essential connectivity across the state. Despite operational losses, HRTC continues to serve lakhs of passengers daily, acting as a lifeline for people in the hills.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the state’s difficult terrain has made smaller buses with a seating capacity of 37 to 42 seats a priority, especially for hard-to-reach rural routes. The procurement of 100 mini-buses is expected to provide much-needed last-mile connectivity and improve access in remote areas.

He added that while the government is directly procuring the electric buses, the diesel buses are being financed through HRTC’s own resources. The state has also approved ₹110 crore for establishing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across Himachal to support the upcoming electric fleet.

Highlighting the government’s broader objective, Agnihotri said the focus is on making HRTC a self-reliant, efficient, and eco-conscious public service entity. “In a hill state like Himachal Pradesh, roads are not just infrastructure — they are lifelines. We are committed to ensuring that these lifelines remain strong, reliable, and sustainable,” he said.