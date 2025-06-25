Shoolini University has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras to launch joint diploma and degree programmes aimed at boosting student employability and advancing academic excellence. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two institutions to facilitate collaboration in digital education and skill development.

As part of the agreement, Shoolini University will set up IIT Madras CODE (Centre for Outreach and Digital Education) Chapters on its campus. These centres will implement a range of academic programmes, including SWAYAM-NPTEL courses, IITM diploma programmes, and online certification initiatives. The collaboration is expected to provide students access to world-class digital learning resources and prepare them for the evolving demands of the global workforce.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Prathap Haridoss, Dean of Academic Courses at IIT Madras, and Prof. P.K. Khosla, Chancellor of Shoolini University. Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Khosla said the partnership reflects Shoolini’s commitment to providing globally competitive education and equipping students with cutting-edge skills relevant to industry and research.

IIT Madras, one of India’s premier engineering institutions, manages its online and outreach efforts through the CODE division. It runs programmes such as the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), web-enabled MTech courses, and the IITM BS Degree Programme, which have gained wide national and international recognition.

Through this strategic tie-up, both institutions aim to promote high-quality, accessible, and industry-aligned education. The partnership will also encourage active participation of Shoolini’s faculty and students in various IIT Madras-led academic initiatives, helping create a more skilled and employable talent pool.