Recruitment process begins to address manpower shortage in Home Guards and Civil Defence Department

Shimla: After nearly a decade-long gap, the Himachal Pradesh government has initiated the recruitment of 700 Home Guards in the Department of Home Guards and Civil Defence. This is the first major recruitment drive since 2015, aimed at strengthening the department’s operational capacity and creating employment opportunities for the state’s youth.

A government spokesperson said the decision to fill these posts was approved in a recent Cabinet meeting. For several years, no recruitment had taken place, leading to a severe manpower shortage and affecting the department’s ability to meet deployment requests from various departments, boards, and corporations.

“The recruitment of new Home Guard volunteers is a much-needed step. It will not only enhance the department’s efficiency but also provide gainful employment to hundreds of young individuals across the state,” said the spokesperson.

The current sanctioned strength of Home Guard volunteers in Himachal Pradesh stands at 8,000. However, the department has been facing difficulty in meeting the growing demand for deployment due to the shortfall in active personnel.

Home Guards play a crucial role in supporting the police and civil administration. Their duties range from maintaining law and order, traffic management, and crowd control during festivals, to election-related tasks and disaster response. They are often first responders during emergencies such as natural disasters, accidents, and forest fires.

To support this recruitment initiative, the state government has earmarked a budget of ₹24 crore. This allocation will cover the remuneration and other associated costs for the new recruits.

“With the addition of 700 volunteers, the government aims to boost the department’s ability to ensure public safety and timely response in critical situations,” the spokesperson added.