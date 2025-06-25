Shimla: Dr. Manish Khangta and Dr. Ranveer Singh Thakur, Assistant Professors at Himachal Pradesh University, have been granted an international design patent by the Intellectual Property Office of the United Kingdom for their innovative invention titled “Energy Harvesting Smart Shoes Insole.”

The interdisciplinary patent, secured under the UK government’s Comptroller and Auditor General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks, is a result of collaborative research with Maharaja Agrasen University, Himachal Pradesh. The breakthrough design involves a smart insole developed using piezoelectric materials that can fit comfortably in any type of shoe and convert kinetic energy generated through walking or running into electrical energy. The inbuilt battery within the insole stores the generated energy, which can be used to charge mobile phones, fitness trackers, and other smart devices without the need for conventional charging sources.

A fully functional prototype of the device has already been developed, marking a significant step in wearable technology and sustainable energy innovation.

Dr. Manish Khangta, who hails from Astani village in Rohru, has an extensive academic background. He completed his early education at Government Senior Secondary School, Rohru, followed by a graduation from Government Post Graduate College, Seema. He holds M.Com, M.Phil, and Ph.D. degrees from Himachal Pradesh University and has over 16 years of teaching experience. He has published 28 research papers and authored three books. Dr. Khangta has presented his research work at international conferences in countries like Dubai, Singapore, Sharjah, and Malaysia.

Vice Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University, Professor Mahavir Singh, and Registrar Gian Sagar Negi have extended their congratulations to the inventors for bringing international recognition to the university through this achievement.

This international patent not only showcases the talent emerging from Himachal Pradesh University but also underlines the growing role of interdisciplinary innovation in solving real-world problems through sustainable technology.