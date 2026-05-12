In an effort to improve access to quality higher education for students across Himachal Pradesh, particularly in remote and mountainous regions, Bahra University organised an Education Partners Conclave bringing together education consultants, admission partners and academic advisors from across the state. The initiative focused on strengthening student outreach, improving academic guidance and ensuring that deserving students receive better educational opportunities irrespective of geographical challenges.

GS Bahra, Chairman of the Rayat Bahra Group, interacted with education partners and stressed the importance of quality education in shaping society and said education should not be limited to obtaining degrees alone, but should help in building responsible citizens and a stronger nation.

He also highlighted the need to ensure that talented students from rural and remote areas receive equal educational opportunities despite geographical challenges.

Officials said Bahra University has organised similar Education Partners Conclaves in several states across the country. However, the Himachal Pradesh event carried special significance as it focused on strengthening educational outreach in the university’s home state.

During the conclave, education partners were informed in detail about university courses, fee structures, scholarship schemes, financial assistance, placement opportunities, campus facilities and student support systems. An open interaction session was also held where education partners discussed concerns and exchanged suggestions with university officials.

The university acknowledged the role played by education partners in reaching students and parents in remote areas of Himachal Pradesh. Officials said these partners often become the first point of guidance for families seeking better educational opportunities for their children.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikas Batra said the university’s education partners have contributed significantly in carrying forward its mission with dedication and honesty.

He said Himachal Pradesh is home to a young generation with big aspirations and added that geographical conditions should never become a barrier to students’ ambitions. He described the conclave as an important step towards bringing the university closer to students, parents and education partners across the state.