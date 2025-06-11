Relief likely after June 14 as Met Office predicts light rain in parts of the state

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh continued to reel under a severe heat wave for the last three days, with Una recording the highest temperature of the season at 44.2 degrees Celsius. The scorching heat affected daily life in five districts—Una, Kullu, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Bilaspur—where maximum temperatures crossed 40 degrees Celsius. Shimla too felt the heat as the temperature there touched nearly 30 degrees.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heat wave conditions in four to six districts on Wednesday and Thursday. An orange alert has also been sounded for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Shimla, and Solan, indicating the severity of the situation. According to Sandeep Sharma, scientist at the Met Centre, the weather is expected to remain dry and clear across the state till June 13, with a change likely from June 14, when some areas may receive light rainfall.

The heat wave is likely to persist in Una, Hamirpur, Kullu, and Mandi on Wednesday, and extend to Kangra and Solan on Thursday. Temperatures in these districts are expected to rise further by two to three degrees in the coming days.

In Una, the impact of the heat was clearly visible. Markets remained deserted during the afternoon as residents avoided stepping out. Many people were seen covering their heads with cloths, while women used dupattas and umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun. The temperature on Tuesday was two to three degrees higher than on Monday, adding to the discomfort.

Hamirpur’s Neri recorded the highest minimum temperature in the state at 29.3 degrees Celsius, followed by 28.0 degrees in Paonta Sahib, 27.0 degrees in Dehradun Gopipur, and 22.8 degrees in Una. The unusually high night temperatures added to the daytime heat, making conditions more difficult for residents.

With temperatures soaring and no immediate relief in sight, people in the affected districts have been advised to take precautions, remain indoors during peak heat hours, and stay hydrated. The real respite is expected only after June 14, when weather conditions are likely to change.