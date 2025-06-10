Reckong Peo: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government will advocate for the revival of the historic Shipki-La trade route, a centuries-old pathway between India and Tibet, during his address at the launch of border tourism activities at Shipki-La in Kinnaur district. The high-altitude motorable pass, situated at 3,930 meters on the India-China border, has been closed for trade since 2020.

Speaking at a public gathering, Sukhu emphasised the immense potential for trade and cultural exchange through Shipki-La, stating, “The reopening of this route will not only strengthen economic ties but also foster cultural connections. We will raise this matter with the Central Government.” The Chief Minister highlighted that the state government is committed to leveraging the pass to boost the local economy in the tribal district of Kinnaur.

The launch of border tourism at Shipki-La marks a significant step toward promoting the region’s scenic beauty and economic prospects. Sukhu noted that the state government secured permission from the Ministry of Defence to initiate tourism activities in border areas, including Shipki-La, Lepcha, Giu, and Rani Kanda. “Easing restrictions for tourists will allow them to enjoy Shipki-La’s beauty while providing economic opportunities for locals,” he added.

In addition to trade revival, the Chief Minister outlined other initiatives to enhance the region’s development. He announced plans to advocate for opening the Shipki-La route for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, describing it as the easiest path for pilgrims. Sukhu plans to discuss this proposal directly with the Prime Minister.

The state government is also pushing for establishing a Himachal Scout Battalion with a special quota for border-area residents and constructing an airport to promote tourism. Sukhu called for removing the Inner Line Check Post, which currently poses permit-related challenges for tourists, and emphasised collaboration with the Indian Army and paramilitary forces to ensure seamless travel experiences.

Further boosting connectivity, the National Wildlife Board has approved the Wangtu-Atargu-Mud-Bhaba road, connecting Lahaul-Spiti to Kinnaur, which will reduce the Shimla-Kaza distance by approximately 100 km. Sukhu underscored the strategic and economic importance of such infrastructure projects in remote border regions.

The Chief Minister also revealed ongoing discussions with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to utilise their helipads and health facilities to promote tourism and provide medical support in remote areas. During the event, Sukhu inaugurated the Border Forest Park at Shipki-La and visited Indira Gandhi Point, reinforcing the state’s commitment to developing border tourism while honouring the valour of the Army and paramilitary forces.