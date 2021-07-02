Solan: In the latest Education World India Private University Rankings, Solan-based Shoolini University has been ranked at the 20th position across India and number one in Himachal Pradesh.

The rankings were tabulated by Delhi-based Centre for Forecasting and Research (C-fore) with diligent care to classify and segregate autonomous private colleges, government autonomous colleges, and non-autonomous colleges based on the criteria set up by University Grants Commission.

Shoolini University has shared the 20th position with Chitkara University, Rajpura, and has emerged number 1 in Himachal Pradesh scoring 1073 points in different categories. It scored 274 points out of 300 in research and innovations, 135 points out of 150 in the competency of faculty and 134 out of 150 in Infrastructure and facilities.

The University has been ranked joint 4th among private universities in north India comprising the states of Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Union Territory Jammy & Kashmir, but barring the NCR, with Ashoka University, OP Jindal University and Thapar University (Deemed) ahead of it.

Delighted with the ranking Chancellor Prof. P.K Khosla congratulated the faculty, staff, and students for the achievement.

Vice-Chancellor Shoolini University Prof Atul Khosla said the consistent improvement in the rankings of the University was an indicator that “we are on the right track” and would strive harder to further improve in the years to come.

Earlier this year, Shoolini University was ranked the top university by Scimago in the northern region comprising Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Chandigarh and 16th rank in the category of research across the country.