Third Startup to License UHF’s Innovative Process for Value Addition of Low-Grade Apples

Solan: In a major step towards promoting farm-based entrepreneurship and reducing post-harvest waste, Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Himgiri Agri Solutions, Rohru, for the commercialisation of its indigenously developed apple cider vinegar production technology.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Sanjeev Chauhan, Director of Research, UHF, and Jatinder Singh and Joginder Singh, promoters of Himgiri Agri Solutions.

This marks the third non-exclusive transfer of the vinegar production technology developed by UHF’s Department of Food Science and Technology. Himgiri Agri Solutions will now produce and market apple cider vinegar using this scientific method, with due acknowledgement to the university’s contribution on product labelling. A technology transfer fee has also been paid as part of the agreement.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rakesh Sharma, who led the development of the technology, said, “The method enables full utilisation of deformed or low-grade apples that often go to waste in the absence of processing facilities. It’s a sustainable solution to enhance farm income in hill regions.”

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Chandel congratulated the FST team and emphasised the growing consumer interest in apple cider vinegar for its health benefits. “This innovation not only increases farmer incomes but also addresses the issue of wastage in apple-producing regions. The improved protocols developed by the university ensure higher quality and faster production than traditional methods,” he said.

Jatinder Singh from Himgiri Agri Solutions thanked the university for its trust and support. “This collaboration allows us to scale production and deliver affordable, health-centric products to the market. We are proud to be associated with the university in driving agri-innovation,” he said.

This agreement is part of a broader collaboration between UHF and Himgiri Agri Solutions. The company already operates a fruit processing incubation centre at the university campus under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. It also runs the online agri-education platform ‘Khetiyari’, jointly supported by UHF for skill development in agriculture and allied sectors.

The apple cider vinegar technology was developed under a Department of Science and Technology (DST) project titled “Standardisation and Commercialisation of Apple Cider Vinegar Production Technology for Sustainable Livelihoods of Weaker Sections in Hilly Areas.” The project ran from 2014 to 2016 and aimed to develop a rapid, cost-effective protocol for producing high-quality vinegar. The first startup to adopt the technology was Hilly Foods in 2018, followed by Ruhill in 2021.

With this latest agreement, UHF continues to strengthen the link between academic research and grassroots entrepreneurship—opening up new possibilities for sustainable value addition in Himachal Pradesh’s horticulture sector.