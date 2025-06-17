Shimla: Pre-monsoon showers have intensified across Himachal Pradesh, with heavy rain lashing Shimla and several other parts of the state again on Tuesday morning. The fresh rainfall brought a significant drop in morning temperatures, offering much-needed relief from the scorching heat, particularly in the hill districts.

On Monday, around 25 mm of rain was recorded in Shimla within just 90 minutes after 2.30 pm. The sudden downpour led to waterlogging at various locations and caused drains to overflow, disrupting normal movement in the city. Light drizzle continued into the night, keeping the weather cool. Tuesday morning’s rain added to the cooling effect and brought a pleasant change in the atmosphere.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that the southwest monsoon is likely to arrive in Himachal between June 21 and 23. Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of the state on June 21 and 22, and the weather is likely to remain adverse on Tuesday as well.

While hill areas witnessed a shift in weather, the plain districts such as Una, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur continued to experience heat on Monday. However, cloud cover in Una during the morning hours provided some brief relief. Bright sunshine returned later in the day, maintaining the overall hot conditions. The weather in these plains is expected to remain clear between June 17 and 19, whereas other districts may continue to experience rain.

In the districts of Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti, the weather remained largely pleasant on Monday. Light cloud cover in the afternoon provided relief from the sun, and residents enjoyed relatively cooler conditions compared to the plains.

With more rainfall forecast over the coming days, the administration has advised people to remain cautious, especially in urban areas prone to waterlogging and hilly regions vulnerable to landslides. The arrival of the monsoon is expected to bring further relief, but may also pose challenges if heavy rains continue.