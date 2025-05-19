Shimla – Congress national spokesperson and Theog MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore has raised a strong alarm over the ongoing import of apples, cherries, and other goods from Turkey and Azerbaijan, calling the practice a direct threat to India’s economic self-reliance and national security. Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Rathore said trade with countries that support India’s enemies cannot be justified under any circumstances.

“Trade and enmity cannot go together,” said Rathore, demanding an immediate ban on all imports from Turkey and Azerbaijan. He questioned how a nation like India could allow such trade to continue when both countries have not only remained silent during critical national security incidents like the Pulwama terror attack but also taken positions favourable to Pakistan.

Rathore thanked Himachal Pradesh’s local media for highlighting the issue and said that their efforts had pushed the matter into the national spotlight. He credited the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) for swiftly responding by calling for a boycott of Turkish and Azerbaijani imports in an emergency meeting. “I thank CAT general secretary Praveen Khandelwal and traders across the country for showing maturity and nationalism,” he said.

The Theog MLA also raised a serious concern regarding the survey of the Manali-Leh railway line being conducted by a Turkish company. “This is not just a technical survey, but a satellite-based strategic project near the China border. If sensitive geospatial data is accessed by countries aligned with our adversaries, it could pose a major security risk,” Rathore warned. He demanded that the Central Government and the Railway Ministry cancel any foreign collaboration from countries that have openly backed Pakistan in the past.

Accusing importers of using hawala networks, Rathore alleged that the prices of imported apples from Turkey were deliberately undervalued. “Only partial payments are being made through legal banking channels. The rest is being funnelled through hawala. This is not trade — this is economic sabotage and a serious national security concern,” he said. Rathore stressed that such transactions could end up funding terrorism and called for strict scrutiny by enforcement agencies.

He also criticised the Government of India’s decision to fix the minimum import price (MIP) for apples at just ₹50, calling it grossly inadequate. Rathore demanded that the MIP be increased to at least ₹100 to protect local apple growers in Himachal Pradesh, who are already struggling due to rising input costs and cheap imports.

Reacting to a recent statement from the U.S. President regarding zero-tariff trade with India, Rathore said, “No country sacrifices its economic interest. We must protect our farmers and prioritise domestic self-reliance.”

Rathore urged all Members of Parliament from Himachal Pradesh to raise the issue vocally in Parliament. “This is not a party issue; it’s about the security, economy, and identity of our nation. We must not let short-term trade gains endanger our long-term national interests.”