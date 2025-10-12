Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi today said that the Indian defence forces strictly adhered to the principles of Dharamyudh—a just and ethical war—during Operation Sindoor, targeting only terrorist hideouts while avoiding civilian and military installations.

Speaking as the chief guest at the centenary celebrations of Rashtriya Military School (RMS), Chail, Gen Dwivedi underlined that India’s military operations are guided by moral restraint and humanitarian values. “Our forces hit only terrorist hideouts and refrained from hitting civilian and military targets,” he said, reaffirming the Army’s commitment to ethical warfare.

Lauding RMS Chail, the oldest of the five Rashtriya Military Schools under the Defence Ministry, Gen Dwivedi praised its contribution to nation-building. “This institution has produced outstanding defence officers and responsible citizens who have brought glory to the nation,” he said. He urged the cadets to uphold the school’s legacy of discipline, honour, and service.

The event began with the inauguration of the Centenary Gate at the historic Chail Cricket Stadium — the world’s highest cricket ground — marking a symbolic tribute to the school’s enduring heritage. RMS Principal Vimal Kumar Gangwal Jain expressed gratitude to the Chief Guest and dignitaries, highlighting the school’s century-long journey in shaping young cadets into disciplined leaders.

A special postal cover commemorating 100 years of RMS Chail and the first edition of “The Centennial Chronicle” were also released by the Army Chief. The celebration featured the presentation of the Annual Report showcasing academic, co-curricular, and sports achievements.

A prize distribution ceremony followed, honouring outstanding cadets. Cadet Nikhil Pratap Singh (Class XII) was declared Best Senior Cadet, Cadet Aryan Singh (Class IX) won Best Junior Cadet, and Cadet Aradhya (Class VIII) was recognised as Best Girl Cadet. Mithila House received the Best Junior House award, while Ujjain House was named Best Senior House, acknowledging their excellence and leadership.