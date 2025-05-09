Shimla: Amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan, the Himachal Pradesh government has directed all villages to enforce a complete blackout at night as a precautionary measure. Panchayats across the state have been instructed to switch off household lights and cover all street and solar lights with black cloth to avoid visibility in the dark.

Deputy Commissioner Solan has issued specific orders to all Panchayats in the district, asking them to ensure that solar lights are turned off or covered during night hours. Similar steps are being actively implemented in Una, where local authorities are covering streetlights and solar units to enforce the blackout.

The state government has communicated these instructions to Gram Panchayat Pradhans, Deputy Pradhans, Panchayat Secretaries, and members, urging them to alert residents and ensure compliance at the village level. The move is aimed at minimising visibility from the air in case of any hostile activity.

In addition to the blackout, villagers have been advised to keep emergency medical kits ready. These kits should include essential medicines, a flashlight, clothing, a water bottle, some cash, and other necessary supplies in case of an emergency evacuation or disruption.

The situation has also impacted public transport. The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has suspended night bus services to several sensitive border locations, including Amritsar, Jammu, Katra, and Pathankot. According to HRTC, a noticeable decline in passenger numbers on these routes has prompted the decision, and night operations will be reviewed regularly based on the prevailing security situation.

However, HRTC has stated that efforts will be made to continue daytime services on these routes, depending on law and order conditions and instructions from local authorities. Passengers have been advised to stay informed and check for updates before travelling.

The state remains on alert, with authorities prioritising public safety and preparedness amid rising geopolitical concerns.