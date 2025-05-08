Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has announced a hike in bus fares across the state, with the revised rates coming into effect immediately. The Transport Department issued a formal notification on Thursday, increasing fares for stage carriage bus services, including ordinary, deluxe, and AC/super luxury buses.

The fare hike applies differently to plain and hilly regions. In plain areas, the fare has been increased from ₹1.40 to ₹1.60 per kilometer, while in hilly regions, it has gone up from ₹2.19 to ₹2.50 per kilometer—marking an approximate 15% increase. This decision follows the earlier hike in the minimum fare from ₹5 to ₹10, which has been in force since April 19.

According to the revised fare structure (in paise per passenger per kilometer):

Ordinary and Mini Buses

Plain area: 160

Hilly area: 250

Deluxe Bus Services

Plain area: 195

Hilly area: 310

AC/Super Luxury Services

Plain area: 390

Hilly area: 520

The notification also states that the Transport Department may submit proposals for future fare revisions based on the official rate of inflation. The Minister-in-Charge has been authorised to make decisions regarding any such changes.

As per the new policy, the minimum fare of ₹10 is now charged for the first four kilometers, replacing the earlier rate of ₹5 for the first three kilometers. The hike is aimed at addressing rising operational costs and maintaining the viability of public transport services.