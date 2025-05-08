Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has announced a hike in bus fares across the state, with the revised rates coming into effect immediately. The Transport Department issued a formal notification on Thursday, increasing fares for stage carriage bus services, including ordinary, deluxe, and AC/super luxury buses.
The fare hike applies differently to plain and hilly regions. In plain areas, the fare has been increased from ₹1.40 to ₹1.60 per kilometer, while in hilly regions, it has gone up from ₹2.19 to ₹2.50 per kilometer—marking an approximate 15% increase. This decision follows the earlier hike in the minimum fare from ₹5 to ₹10, which has been in force since April 19.
According to the revised fare structure (in paise per passenger per kilometer):
Ordinary and Mini Buses
- Plain area: 160
- Hilly area: 250
Deluxe Bus Services
- Plain area: 195
- Hilly area: 310
AC/Super Luxury Services
- Plain area: 390
- Hilly area: 520
The notification also states that the Transport Department may submit proposals for future fare revisions based on the official rate of inflation. The Minister-in-Charge has been authorised to make decisions regarding any such changes.
As per the new policy, the minimum fare of ₹10 is now charged for the first four kilometers, replacing the earlier rate of ₹5 for the first three kilometers. The hike is aimed at addressing rising operational costs and maintaining the viability of public transport services.