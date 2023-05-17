In response to the pressing issue of decaying dried trees in the state’s forests, the government has taken significant steps to tackle the crisis head-on. The State Government has initiated the formulation of a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for the marking and felling of dried trees.

Recognizing the urgency of the matter, the government has mandated daily monitoring and marking of dried trees on forest land. The responsibility for ensuring timely action has been assigned to the District Forest Officers (DFOs), who will be held accountable for any negligence in their duties. The Chief Minister has made it clear that stringent action will be taken against officers found to be derelict in their responsibilities.

To expedite the process, a deadline of June 15, 2023, has been set for the DFOs to compile a comprehensive list of dried trees after marking them. This list will then be submitted to the HP State Forest Corporation for necessary action. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep concern over the financial loss of approximately Rs. 1000 crore per annum resulting from delayed tree cutting. He emphasized the need to hasten the procedures to prevent illegal felling and the subsequent decay of valuable timber.

In addition to streamlining the marking and felling processes, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of optimizing staff resources within the Forest Corporation and incorporating technology-driven solutions to enhance productivity. The government aims to modernize operations and ensure efficient timber marketing, which will ultimately lead to increased revenue for the state. To monitor the progress of decisions made during the meeting, the concerned authorities have been instructed to convene a review meeting of the Forest Corporation on June 8.

As part of a comprehensive strategy, the government plans to empanel contractors for felling operations. This strategic move will ensure the timely extraction of dried trees from forest lands while generating revenue for the state exchequer. By efficiently utilizing available resources, the government aims to address the issue of decaying trees in a swift and sustainable manner.

The State Government’s proactive measures reflect its commitment to preserving the state’s forests and maximizing economic benefits. With the formulation of the SoP and the implementation of comprehensive measures, the government is determined to confront the challenges posed by dried trees. These steps not only promote responsible forestry practices but also ensure the preservation of a flourishing ecosystem for future generations.