HPCET-2025 deferred due to security concerns; over 10,000 candidates affected

Shimla — In the wake of heightened border tension following intelligence reports of a Pakistani terror plot, Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has postponed the state-level Common Entrance Test (HPCET-2025), which was scheduled to be held on May 10 and 11. The decision comes amid increased security concerns across Himachal Pradesh, especially in districts bordering Punjab and Jammu.

HPTU authority confirmed that the entrance exam has been deferred until further notice. This year, a record 10,517 students had applied for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programs across HPTU and its affiliated colleges. The majority of applications—5,387 for B.Tech and 3,408 for B.Pharmacy—were for undergraduate courses. Entrance tests were also scheduled for MCA (322 applicants), MBA (346), MBA Tourism, M.Sc. Physics (25), M.Sc. Environmental Science (23), BHMCT (38), and B.Sc. HM (50).

The university had set up 16 examination centers, including 15 across Himachal and one in Chandigarh. The highest number of four centers were located in Kangra district, followed by two each in Mandi and Hamirpur, and one each in Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Una, Chamba, and Kullu. Given the security alerts issued across the region, especially in Kangra and Una, the university opted to postpone the examination to ensure student safety.

Entrance tests for B.Tech (Direct Entry), B.Pharmacy (Direct Entry), and M.Sc. Physics were scheduled for the morning session of May 10, while MBA, MBA Tourism, MCA, BHMCT, and B.Sc. HM were slated for the evening session. The M.Sc. Environmental Science exam was planned for the morning of May 11.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) in Shimla has decided to continue with its ongoing undergraduate examinations as per the original schedule. Examination Controller Prof. Shyam Lal Kaushal stated that the situation is being closely monitored and a meeting is being held today to review security-related concerns. “If any changes are made based on today’s discussions, an official announcement will follow,” he added.

As the state remains under heightened security, especially in tourist zones, Shaktipeeths, and hydropower sites, educational institutions are also bracing for further administrative decisions in response to the evolving situation.